'Proud and thrilled': Actor R Madhavan on buying 'Made in India' iPhone 15

Actor R. Madhavan has purchased an iPhone 15, which is the first model to be assembled in India. He shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his pride in owning a "Made in India" iPhone.

“Got it. Proud and thrilled to own the MADE IN INDIA IPHONE 15,” he wrote on X. Madhavan appears to have picked the pink variant of the device, which comes in five different colours: black, blue, pink, green, and yellow. The '3 Idiots' actor also included three Indian flag emojis in his post along with a photo of his new pink iPhone 15.

Since being shared, the post garnered huge likes and comments on his post. A lot of users highlighted the fact that iPhone 15 is just assembled, not made, in India.

For the unversed, only the non-Pro models are being assembled in India, which may explain Madhavan's decision to purchase the basic model instead of the high-end Pro models.

"Apple iPhone is the best thing you can get for yourself 🙌," a user commented. Another one wrote,"i am not a fan of iphone, but i feel so proud of the fact that we get it from here now #MakeInIndia" A third user wrote, "Super one for the superstar. #MakeInIndia is on the right track for sure. A lot more to do for the future prospects. But, #iPhone15 assembled here is a great moment for us as well." "This flagship is made in India but why price is not reduced! #justasking," a fourth user added.

"Should have bought 15Pro," added another person. "Assembled.. Hopefully made in India soon.," commented a user. Another user added, "That's Assembled Sir.. Don't be over proud."

The long-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone series from Apple is now officially available for sale in India and numerous other countries as of today. This premier range was initially showcased at Apple's legendary 'Wonderlust' event on September 12

Customers in India can now make purchases via Apple's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai and website, which opened at 8:00 a.m. today.

Apple's new iPhone lineup consists of four incredible models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Paving the way for this stellar range in India is the entry-level iPhone 15, priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant. For those seeking larger storage options, the 256GB and 512GB versions are available at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

