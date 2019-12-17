scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PSTET 2018: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test admit card released; check on pstet.net

PSTET admit card 2018:  The candidates who will qualify PSTET 2018 would be eligible to become teacher for class 1 to 8 in any government affiliated school of Punjab.

PSTET admit card 2018: The online application process for PSTET 2018 started on November 3 2019 PSTET admit card 2018: The online application process for PSTET 2018 started on November 3 2019

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. The PSTET 2018 examination will be held on December 22, Sunday.

Candidates can download PSTET 2018 admit card from pstet.net.

How to download PSTET 2018 admit card:

 

Step 1: Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligiblity Test (PSTET) 2018 on pstet.net.

Step 2: Click on PSTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and captcha code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displaye don the screen

Step 6: Download and take printout of the admit card

The candidates who will qualify PSTET 2018 would be eligible to become teacher for class 1 to 8 in any government affiliated school of Punjab.

The online application process for PSTET 2018 started on November 3 2019. The last date to submit the application was December 3.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos