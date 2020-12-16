PUBG Mobile earns $2.6 billion in 2020; 64% more than 2019

PUBG Mobile is the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020, according to Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm.

The Tencent-owned game earned a revenue of around $2.6 billion from both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, a surge of 64 percent from last year. Tencet's Honor of Kings took the second spot in the data with an estimated revenue of about $2.5 billion in user spending this year, 42.8 percent up from 2019.

PUBG's Battle Royale has managed to outshine all other mobile games despite facing difficulties in the Indian market where it was banned.

The data from the Sensor Tower Store Intelligence showed that both PUBG Mobile and its rebranded version in China called Game For Peace, managed to accumulate the highest revenue from Play Store and App Store. However, third-party app marketplace purchases are not included in this data.

PUBG Mobile is published by Tencent Games for all markets but PUBG Corporation that developed the game snatched the publishing rights from the Chinese firm for India after the ban. PUBG Corporation established a separate entity in India called PUBG Mobile India to launch an eponymous game.

The report said, "So far in 2020, the global mobile games market has generated $75.4 billion, which is already up 19.5 percent from 2019."