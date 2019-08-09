Sprinter Dutee Chand signs two-year deal with Puma

Popular German sportswear brand Puma has signed professional sprinter Dutee Chand for a period of two years. Dutee Chand now joins a bunch of professional athletes endorsing Puma products including champion boxer Mary Kom and Jamaican sprinter Usian Bolt.

Puma India Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said that the partnership between the company and the 23-year-old athlete reinforces their commitment to the sports ecosystem in India. "Dutee's success is a result of a sheer display of her exceptional athletic capabilities and power on the track. Having rewritten the history of Indian sports in her explosive style, she represents everything we are as a brand. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to the sports ecosystem in India and we believe she will have a big influence in shaping the future of Track and Field in the country. We look forward to working with Dutee and being a part of her journey," he said.

According to reports, Chand will make appearances at Puma retail outlets and be a part of mass media campaigns by the company. She will also be part of a women's campaign Puma is rolling out in October and will be amongst a host of sportswomen.

The sprinter has represented India in multiple international sporting events. She is the first Indian athlete to win gold in the 100m event at the University Games in Naples. Chand is also the third Indian woman to qualify for the women's 100m event at the Summer Olympics.

Dutee Chand is the second Indian sprinter to win gold at an international event after Hima Das. Das had finished first in the 400m event at the World Junior Athletics Championships last year. Following Das' phenomenal performance, she was signed up by Adidas. Das won five gold medals in a span of 21 days in July.

