Punjab: Businessman gives Rolex watch worth Rs 1 cr to contractor for building luxurious 'fortress' in just 2 years

Gurdip Dev Bath, a businessman from Punjab, recently gifted a stunning Rolex watch valued at Rs 1 crore to his contractor, Rajinder Singh Roopra, in recognition of his exceptional work on Bath's expansive estate in Zirakpur, as reported by NDTV. Bath praised Roopra for his “commitment to quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention,” highlighting the significance of the gift about the grandeur of the property.

The luxurious Rolex is an 18-carat yellow gold Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, featuring a champagne-colored dial and a gold-linked oyster bracelet. This extravagant gift marks the conclusion of an intense two-year project in which Roopra, hailing from Shahkot in Punjab, oversaw a workforce of 200 to complete the impressive 9-acre estate in Zirakpur.

The property, designed by architect Ranjodh Singh, is inspired by Rajasthani forts and features tall boundary walls, large halls, and beautifully landscaped gardens, according to NDTV.

Roopra mentioned that although the project had its challenges, it was a rewarding experience. He attributed the success of bringing Bath's vision to life and meeting tight deadlines to the teamwork of his entire workforce.

Bath expressed his appreciation for Roopra's hard work, saying the contractor went above and beyond the family's expectations, providing “more than I could have asked for.” The Zirakpur estate combines style, security, and practicality, giving it a fortress-like appearance.