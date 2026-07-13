Purpose over privilege: Why this Swiss woman left Dubai boardrooms to educate underprivileged kids in India

When Sandra Lavie Gojkovic boarded a one-way flight from Dubai to India, she carried little more than two shirts, two pairs of trousers and a conviction that life had to offer something beyond wealth and corporate success. Years later, that leap of faith has transformed hundreds of lives in a remote village on West Bengal's Sagar Island, where she now runs a free school for underprivileged children.

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The Swiss national once enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle in Switzerland and Dubai, complete with a successful corporate career, international travel and financial security. But despite the outward success, she found herself searching for a deeper purpose.

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"I realised money alone cannot make me happy. I wanted to do something that truly mattered," Sandra told The Times of India, recalling the moment she decided to walk away from her old life.

She left behind her apartment, car and well-paying job in Dubai without a concrete plan. Instead, she bought a one-way ticket to India, determined to follow her instincts.

"I didn't know exactly where I would end up, but I knew I had to follow my heart," she said.

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Her journey eventually brought her to Sagar Island, where she initially hoped to work with existing non-profit organisations. However, after spending time on the ground, she felt many grassroots initiatives struggled with transparency or failed to create lasting impact.

"I saw that many organisations had good intentions, but the implementation was not always effective. I felt I could contribute differently," she told the publication.

Rather than moving on, Sandra chose to start from scratch.

Her biggest challenge wasn't setting up a school—it was earning the trust of the local community. She spent months visiting homes, persuading parents to send their children to school and explaining why education could change their future.

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"People didn't trust me in the beginning. I had to visit families again and again and explain why education was important," she said. "Trust isn't built in a day. It takes patience and consistency."

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Those efforts have since grown into a community-driven initiative. Her organisation now runs a free primary school for around 150 children, while another 120 students enrolled in government schools receive tuition support and nutritious meals. Beyond education, the initiative also provides sewing training to nearly 20 women, helping them earn an income, alongside awareness campaigns against child marriage, domestic violence and human trafficking.

Looking back on her journey, Sandra believes lasting social transformation begins far from cities.

"While working in India, I learned one very important thing that real change starts with villages," she said, stressing that empowering rural communities through education creates the strongest foundation for long-term change.

Despite giving up a life of comfort, Sandra says she has never looked back.

"I have everything I need. The smiles of these children give me more happiness than anything money could buy," she said. Calling the project her life's purpose, she added, "This is my life's mission. I cannot imagine doing anything else now."