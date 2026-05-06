Quote of the Day by Adar Poonawalla: ‘A human being can't be productive beyond...’

“A human being can't be productive beyond 8 or 9 hours (per day). Sometimes you have to put in those hours (70 or 90 hours a week). It's fine. I do it. My staff do it, but you can't do that every day,” a quote by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India.

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Adar Poonawalla made this statement on January 21, 2025, while speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He argued that while extreme hours might be necessary during a crisis (like his own 16-hour days during the COVID-19 pandemic), they are not sustainable long-term as people "can't be a hamster on a wheel".

He emphasized that strategic and smart work is more valuable than just counting hours at a desk.

Who is Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. He is widely recognised as a global leader in healthcare for his pivotal role in the mass production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines (specifically Covishield) during the pandemic.

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Since taking the helm in 2011, he has focused on making vaccines affordable and accessible globally, leading SII to export to over 170 countries.

In 2024, he acquired a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for ₹1,000 crore, marking a significant diversification into Indian cinema. In May 2026, he partnered with the Mittal family to acquire a stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Co-founded with his wife Natasha Poonawalla, the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, works on providing affordable healthcare, education, and clean water to underserved communities.

When was this quote said by Adar Poonawalla

This statement was a direct response to suggestions from other business leaders, such as Narayana Murthy (who suggested a 70-hour workweek) and SN Subrahmanyan (who suggested a 90-hour workweek). Poonawalla's view is that quality and strategy should be prioritized over the sheer number of hours spent at a desk.

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What does this quote mean?

He argues that there is a natural limit to how long a human can remain truly effective. Beyond 8 or 9 hours, he believes mental fatigue sets in, and the "quality of work" starts to decline.

He acknowledges that in certain stages of a journey — like an entrepreneur building a business or during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic — you might need to work 70 or 90 hours a week. However, this should be a temporary "sprint" rather than a "marathon" pace that employees are expected to maintain every day.