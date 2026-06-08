Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘I sincerely believe that Indians have...’  

“I sincerely believe that Indians have the ability to compete with the best in the world,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries.

This quote reflects his vision for India's economic transformation, emphasising that ambition, self-confidence, and enterprise, rather than solely inherited wealth or privilege, drive success.

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He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth.

Who is Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

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When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani

Ambani originally highlighted this philosophy during his landmark address at the Wharton School in 1998, where he advocated for removing institutional roadblocks to unleash the infinite energy of India's youth.

What does this quote mean?

Dhirubhai Ambani fiercely believed that business acumen was not restricted to a privileged few or established Western multinational corporations.

This powerful statement perfectly captures his lifelong conviction that ordinary Indians, given the right environment and opportunities, could build enterprises at a global scale and challenge international standards.