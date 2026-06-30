Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Reliance will always build for the people...’  

“Reliance will always build for the people, not merely for profit,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL).

This quote reflects his vision for India's economic transformation, emphasising that ambition, self-confidence, and enterprise, rather than solely inherited wealth or privilege, drive success.

Anyone can have a brilliant thought. Wealth and impact are created by the person who works hard to turn that thought into reality. It is a reminder that a humble background cannot stop you from succeeding if you out-execute everyone else.

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani

Mukesh Ambani stated this regarding his father's vision during the Reliance Industries 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2026

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Dhirubhai revolutionised the Indian stock market in the 1970s by inviting common, middle-class citizens to become shareholders.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that a company's ultimate success is measured by how much it improves the lives of everyday citizens, rather than just how much money it generates for its owners. Instead of focusing solely on high profit margins, the business prioritizes building essential infrastructure, technology, and products that are affordable and accessible to the masses.