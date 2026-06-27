Quote of the Day by Harsh Goenka: ‘A good leader is not the one ...’

"A good leader is not the one who does the most work, but the one who gets the most work done through others with trust, vision, and empathy”, a quote by Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group.

He highlighted that moving away from control to delegation. Great leaders believe in their teams and empower them to take ownership.

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Who is Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka is a prominent Indian industrialist and the current Chairman of RPG Enterprises, a diversified Mumbai-based conglomerate. He is recognised as a leading figure in Indian business, known for his modern management style and his active, often humorous presence on social media.

He has led the RPG group since 1988, succeeding his father, R P Goenka. Under his leadership, the RPG Group operates in sectors including infrastructure (KEC International), tyres (CEAT), information technology (Zensar Technologies), and pharmaceuticals (RPG Life Sciences).

As of 2024-2025, he is ranked among India's richest individuals by Forbes, with an estimated net worth of over $4 billion.

When was this quote said by Harsh Goenka?

Harsh Goenka shared this quote on his official social media channel—primarily X (formerly Twitter)—where he regularly shares personal reflections, management tips, and life lessons. While he frequently posts and re-shares core leadership frameworks centred around empathy, vision, and trust, this specific phrasing aligns closely with his broader, well-documented philosophy on modern management. He heavily champions this style in his written thought leadership and social media interactions, notably emphasising these exact pillars in articles on workplace culture.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote means that a true leader is a multiplier, not a micromanager; their success is measured by the collective output of their team rather than their own personal workload. Instead of burning out by doing all the execution themselves, great leaders step back to empower others, using vision to align everyone toward a shared goal, trust to give them the freedom to take ownership, and empathy to support them as human beings.