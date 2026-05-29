Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Productivity and efficiency can be achieved only...’

“Productivity and efficiency can be achieved only step by step with sustained hard work, relentless attention to details and insistence on the highest standards of quality and performance,” a quote by JRD Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata popularised this specific phrasing to describe his philosophy on corporate responsibility. The quote is deeply tied to his multi-decade tenure as Chairman of the Tata Group (1938-1991), where he believed that you must hold yourself and your team to a premium standard. If a product or service is not perfect, you do not ship it. It is an uncompromising refusal to cut corners.

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Who is JRD Tata

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmadabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946 he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata

JRD Tata authored this philosophy as part of his official corporate doctrines and it was compiled in his definitive anthology, "Keynote: Excerpts from his speeches and chairman's statements to shareholders," published in 1986.

What does this quote mean?

JRD Tata was a legendary stickler for perfection. He believed that building a world-class enterprise could not be accomplished overnight or through superficial methods. He believed that productivity must be built "step by step," resisting shortcuts in favour of systematic long-term growth.

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JRD Tata famously spent hours inspecting minute details, from the cleanliness of factory floors to the alignment of typography on corporate letterheads. He championed the idea that excellence must be "engineered into the product" right from the beginning, rather than checked at the end.