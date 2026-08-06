Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'By giving people the power to share, we're making the world more transparent'

Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'By giving people the power to share, we're making the world more transparent'

The quote highlights the importance of embracing uncertainty, innovation, and bold decision-making in a rapidly evolving world.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'By giving people the power to share, we're making the world more transparent'Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta

“By giving people the power to share, we're making the world more transparent,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

It reflects the core mission behind the creation of Facebook: to connect people globally and allow them to voice their thoughts and daily lives freely.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg famously wrote this statement in February 2012. It was featured in his official letter to investors, included in Facebook’s initial public offering (S-1 filing) paperwork. This occurred just before the company went public on the stock market.

What does this quote mean?

Advertisement

At its core, this quote argues that personal storytelling drives global accountability. When individuals gain accessible digital tools to publish their own experiences, traditional information gatekeepers—like governments or corporations—lose their monopoly on truth.

Zuckerberg believed that a steady stream of public sharing would naturally expose injustices, bridge cultural divides, and force institutions to act more honestly. In his view, connection acts as an organic tool for social good, where a connected society inherently becomes a fairer one.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more