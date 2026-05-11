Quote of the Day by Nadir Godrej: ‘I think we need to try and unify the country...’    

“I think we need to try and unify the country and stop dividing the country. I think that is important and I am sure the government also recognises the economic growth requires that,” a quote by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group.

Godrej’s core premise is that social division acts as a tax on economic momentum. Global corporations and domestic investors seek stability. If a nation is plagued by polarisation, communal tension, or policy unpredictability, capital moves elsewhere.

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Who is Nadir Godrej

Nadir Godrej is a prominent Indian industrialist, chemical engineer, and the current Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group. Born in 1951, he is a member of the illustrious Godrej family and has spent nearly 50 years shaping the conglomerate's global growth.

He played a critical role in developing the group's animal feed, agricultural inputs, and chemicals businesses. He holds several patents in agricultural chemicals and surfactants. He is fluent in six languages, including French and Russian.

He is a key driver of the group's "Good & Green" strategy, which aims for carbon neutrality, zero waste to landfill, and water positivity.

For his contributions to Indo-French relations, he was awarded the Légion d’Honneur (2008) and the Ordre National du Mérite (2002) by the French government.

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When was this quote said by Nadir Godrej

Godrej shared these remarks during an interview on the sidelines of a book launch in Mumbai in 2022. During the event, he emphasized that both the government and private industry must work actively toward social inclusivity and national unity to sustain India's economic growth.

What does this quote mean?

Godrej emphasised that businesses need stability to grow. Social division creates unrest, which scares away investors and disrupts daily commerce. He expresses optimism that political leaders understand they cannot achieve high GDP goals without maintaining internal peace.

Godrej explicitly noted that industry must also do more. He believes corporate boards must proactively champion inclusive hiring practices and ensure that minority or marginalized communities are actively brought into the formalized workforce.