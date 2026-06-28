Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘Leading by example is the most...’

“Leading by example is the most powerful advice you can give to anybody,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

The Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy highlights the truth that short-term discomfort is a necessary trade-off for long-term fulfilment.

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

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In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

While Narayana Murthy has championed the philosophy of "leading by example" throughout his entire career, he highlighted this specific phrasing during an in-depth interview with the Harvard Business Review (HBR).

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What does this quote mean?

This quote means that actions inspire people far more than words ever can. Instead of just telling others how to behave, a true leader demonstrates those values through their own daily choices, hard work, and integrity. When people see a leader making sacrifices and practising what they preach, it builds deep trust and respect.

At the time, he was serving as the Executive Chairman of Infosys. He used the phrase in his official letter to shareholders and "Infoscions" (employees) to address a period of intense management restructuring and high-profile leadership exits. By telling his team that "nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong," he was justifying the necessary discomfort of organisational change to push the company toward sector-leading growth.