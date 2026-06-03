Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'A founder who is in for the short run...' 

“A founder who is in for the short run, or has no passion for the sector he is in, doesn't give me a great deal of comfort,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us the importance of passion and value.

Throughout his career, Tata was known for maintaining high integrity and refusing to engage in corrupt practices, even when it meant losing significant business opportunities.

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This enduring piece of wisdom continues to resonate across generations, especially in today's fast-paced, results-driven world.

Who is Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He is widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

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He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

When was this quote said by Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata said this in 2016. He made these remarks live on stage in Mumbai during a TiECON conference chat with Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl. Following his retirement as the active Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata turned his personal focus toward nurturing India's budding startup ecosystem. He became a prolific angel investor, backing over 50 startups including Snapdeal, Paytm, Ola, and Urban Company.

What does this quote mean?

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Tata believed that True business success requires leaders who build to last, rather than those seeking a quick financial exit and founders must deeply care about their industry to survive the inevitable crises of entrepreneurship.

Traditional venture capitalists rely heavily on spreadsheets, financial models, and short-term profit projections. Tata openly admits that he relied on his intuition and emotional intelligence. When he met with young entrepreneurs, he was judging their sincerity, ethics, and long-term commitment rather than just their revenue forecasts.