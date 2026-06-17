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Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because...’     

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because...’     

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because...’     Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because...’     

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago,” said Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett's famous quote perfectly captures the essence of long-term vision, compounding, and legacy. It illustrates how the comfort, wealth, or stability we enjoy today is almost always the direct result of patient investments, hard work, or sacrifices made years or decades prior.

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Who is Warren Buffett  

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.  

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge    

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?  

Warren Buffett made this statement in January 1991. The quote was later thoroughly documented and widely popularised in the 2007 biography, Of Permanent Value: The Story of Warren Buffett, written by author Andrew Kilpatrick.

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Buffett's quote is heavily inspired by an ancient Greek proverb: "A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit."

What does this quote mean?    

Warren Buffett’s quote encapsulates the profound power of long-term vision, delayed gratification, and the compounding effects of time. By comparing a comfortable life to sitting in the shade of a mature tree, Buffett illustrates that true security and successwhether financial, professional, or personal, are rarely instantaneous; instead, they are the fruits of deliberate actions and sacrifices made years or even decades prior.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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