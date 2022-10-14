Racist stereotype? Foreign media's use of 'snake charmer' in depicting Indian economy riles up netizens

As the World Bank predicts a global recession on the back of elevated inflation, interest rates rise, and a growing debt burden, only a few countries can boast of economic growth in these times of crises. India is one such economy that has been doing well on the economic front, as per global agencies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has termed India a bright star among the global gloom. But perhaps, many countries are finding it hard to acknowledge its feat. A Spanish newspaper’s recent depiction of the Indian economy has not gone down well with many social media users in India.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia used a snake charmer caricature in order to depict India's economy, with a headline "The hour of the Indian Economy". The caricature was carried on its cover page that analysed India's economic growth at the time of slowdown and high inflation.

Twitter and LinkedIn users noted that the western media is still not ready to acknowledge India’s growth story and is reeling under what they term a 'colonial hangover'. Many users said that the caricature had a "racist tone", as it still portrays India as a land of snake charmers, a stereotype that dates back to the colonial period when India was seen as a place of exoticism, replete with magic and mystery.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath was one of the first users to criticise the tone of the caricature. "Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult," he tweeted.

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily.

Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult.

Wonder what it takes for this to stop; maybe global Indian products? pic.twitter.com/YY3ribZIaq — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 13, 2022

PC Mohan, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, said: "The hour of the Indian economy- is the top story of a #Spanish weekly. While #India's strong economy gets global recognition, portraying our image as snake charmers even after decades of independence is sheer stupidity. Decolonising the foreign mindset is a complex endeavour."

"The hour of the Indian economy" is the top story of a #Spanish weekly.



While #India's strong economy gets global recognition, portraying our image as snake charmers even after decades of independence is sheer stupidity.



Decolonising the foreign mindset is a complex endeavour. pic.twitter.com/pdXvF7n4N7 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) October 13, 2022

Also read: 'Bright spot on dark horizon': IMF Director hails Indian economic growth amid recession fears

At present, India is the world's fifth largest economy with a GDP of around $3.5 trillion, while Spain is the 15th largest economy in terms of GDP of around $2 trillion. The World Economic Forum has ranked Spain as the 23rd most competitive economy.

On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) World Economic Outlook has estimated that by 2025-26, the Indian economy would equal Germany’s economy. It would become the third-largest by 2027-28 (FY28) when it is projected to grow bigger than Japan.

Author Rajat Sethi too wrote that the caricature had a racist tone. “While the world is taking notice of India’s economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated,” he tweeted.

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily on its cover page.



While the world is taking notice of India’s economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated.

(PC: LinkedIn) pic.twitter.com/ECP70pOyX6 — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) October 13, 2022

Some users said that the caricature of the snake charmer is not offensive. "I don't see it as an insult but a matter of pride even if that lens is used," a user wrote on LinkedIn.

Also read: Budget 2023 to focus on growth, inflation concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Another user said: "Let's look at it as a representation of Indians' collective ability to charm our economic growth out of recession and make it dance to our tunes, towards glory! Perspectives!!"

La Vanguardia is a leading newspaper in Spain's autonomous community Catalonia. Its headquarters are in Barcelona.