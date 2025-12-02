'Rage bait' is internet's favourite word in 2025: Here's what Oxford’s Word of the Year means

If the online world felt unusually volatile this year, Oxford University Press has now given that feeling a name. After a global vote that drew more than 30,000 participants, “rage bait” has been declared the Oxford Word of the Year 2025, sealing its place as the defining expression of an era shaped by constant digital provocation.

Advertisement

The choice wasn’t surprising. Throughout 2025, social platforms overflowed with posts engineered to spark indignation, the kind that pulls millions into comment spirals they never intended to join. Against this backdrop, rage bait beat two other finalists, aura farming and biohack, both popular but not nearly as emblematic of the world’s online temperature.

CONFIRMED: Oxford University Press has named ‘rage bait’ as the Oxford Word of the Year 2025.#OxfordWOTY pic.twitter.com/JATZPd9oxh — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) December 1, 2025

What exactly is rage bait?

Rage bait refers to online content crafted with a single purpose: getting people angry enough to respond. This can take many forms: a deliberately unfair opinion, an exaggerated headline, or a video edited to provoke a reaction. It thrives on irritation, division and the irresistible urge to correct or condemn.

Advertisement

Social media researchers say the term’s rise is rooted in the way algorithms work. Most platforms reward engagement, and nothing pulls users into a post faster than the impulse to react emotionally. Anger, it turns out, travels quicker than curiosity.

Why the word resonates now

The past year has been marked by a noticeable shift in digital behaviour. Outrage cycles intensified, political debates hardened, and misinformation spread faster than fact-checks could catch up. Many users reported a sense of mental weariness — the feeling of waking up and already being exhausted by the tone of their feeds.

Rage bait captures that exhaustion with surprising precision. It names the way people are nudged into emotional reactions, and the fatigue that comes from recognising the pattern yet still getting pulled into it.

Advertisement

A word with a longer history

Though its modern surge is recent, rage bait isn’t a new invention. Linguists trace early uses of the term to online forums in the early 2000s, where it described behaviour meant to intentionally provoke others. Over time, it moved from niche internet slang into mainstream vocabulary, helped along by the growth of influencer culture, political campaigning, and platforms tuned for maximum engagement.

Now, the phrase has become part of everyday speech — used by newsrooms, creators, and social media users alike.

The cultural backdrop to its win

According to Oxford’s language analysts, several themes shaped this year’s conversations:

intense debates on AI and regulation,

growing anxiety around digital manipulation,

concerns about mental wellness, and

frustration with polarising content.

Against this backdrop, rage bait felt less like slang and more like a diagnosis of the modern internet.

Casper Grathwohl, president of OUP, said this year’s choice reflects “a public increasingly aware of how their attention is being shaped and steered online.”

A snapshot of the past five years

2025: Rage bait

2024: Brain rot

2023: Rizz

2022: Goblin mode

2021: Vax

The list tells its own story: a growing awareness of how digital life shapes everything from identity to attention to personal wellness.