Rahul Gandhi meets the mechanics of Karol Bagh, reveals why he doesn’t ride his KTM 390 anymore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi uploaded a video today where he can be seen interacting with highly skilled mechanics at Karol Bagh market in Delhi. This visit marks the next phase of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India Journey).

Gandhi recently shared a 12-minute video on his YouTube channel titled 'Karol Bagh Ke Super Mechanics.' The video showcased his enthusiasm for understanding the nuances of bike servicing as he actively participated in the learning process. It captured moments of Mr. Gandhi attempting to repair a bike himself during his visit to Karol Bagh.

The 53-year-old also shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it was just parked unused. "I have a KTM390 but it's lying unused because my security people don't let me use it," he said.

“Today Rahul Ji came to meet us. He came to know from us how poor people lead their lives, how they are working hard as mechanics and what problems they are facing.” said a mechanic on the purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Rahul Gandhi showing his appreciation for the mechanics said: “Without your service this(the bikes) cannot work. He further added,"Your talent should be respected and you should get a chance to progress.”

"To strengthen the automobile industry of India, there is a need to empower the mechanics of India," said in a tweet, the former Congress chief described his visit as the "next stop" of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India Journey).

The Congress has said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about listening to the stories of all Indians, especially those who haven't been able to share their experiences before. The yatra aims to learn from these stories of both successes and difficulties and create a better understanding among people.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting people and hearing about their issues as an extension to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and spanned over 4,000 km before ending in Srinagar on January 30, 2023.

