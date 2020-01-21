RRB Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply today; check out details

The application process for Central Railway Recruitment is about to end today, i.e., January 22. The Railways Recruitment Cell has organized this drive to fill in 2562 Apprentice level vacancies. The candidates are advised to apply before 5 PM on January 22 on the official RRCCR website.

The candidates should have a minimum score of 50 per cent in their class 10 exams. Candidates above 15 years of age and below 24 years can apply for this railways job opening. Age as on January 1,2020 will be considered. The age norms have been relaxed for SC,ST,OBC and ex-servicemen.

The age requirement for SC and ST candidates has been relaxed upto 5 years whereas for the OBC candidates, this requirement has been relaxed upto 3 years. In case of ex-servicemen, the age requirement has been relaxed upto 10 years.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates don't have to pay any application fee. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the average score in 12th and ITI in the trade in which the candidate has done their apprenticeship. Apart from this, a medical test will be conducted to decide whether the candidate is medically fit or not.

