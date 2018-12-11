Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Congress leads in 108 seats and BJP in 76

The Congress is leading in 108 seats and the BJP in 76 in Rajasthan in the first round of counting.

BJP candidates had seen an early lead in Anupgarh, Masuda, Pali, Bali, Pindwara-Abu and Reodar seats, while the Congress is kept surging ahead.

Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats. The voting was held on December 7, the last day of polling in a round of state elections billed as a semi-final before next year's Lok Sabha polls.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress is projected to win 119-141 seats, comfortably above the halfway mark required to form government, of the 200 seats up for grabs in Rajasthan. The exit polls predict that the BJP will get only 55-72 seats, while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will get 1-3 seats and others will get 3-8 seats.

ABP News-CSDS-led exit poll predicted that the Congress will hover around 100 mark, while and the BJP will win five seats and others will get 15 seats.

Meanwhile, India TV-CNX report predicted 80-90 seats for BJP, 100-110 seats to Congress, 1-3 seats for BSP and 6-8 seats to others.