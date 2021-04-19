Rajasthan orders closure of offices, markets till May 3 amid COVID-19 spike

The Rajasthan government has ordered a stricter lockdown for two weeks, until May 3 in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus. The decision came following multiple rounds of COVID review meetings chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the weekend.

The state government has stopped short of calling it a lockdown, terming the restrictions as 'Jan Anushashan Pakhwara' (Public Discipline Fortnight).

Under Jan Anushasan Pakhwada, only shops and offices providing essential services will be open during the 15-day period. The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am. LPG, gas, and petrol pump services as well as sweet shops and food takeaways will be operational till 8 pm. Those traveling by train, bus, or flight will be allowed to move upon showing their travel tickets.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16 till April 30. All educational and coaching institutes will also remain shut. The number of guests in private functions, marriages, and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. No more than 20 people will be allowed to attend a funeral, the earlier order had said.

The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, and amusement parks.

On Sunday, Rajasthan reported a record daily spike of 10,514 coronavirus cases and 43 deaths. The infection has killed 3,151 people in the state so far. The number of active cases has surged to 67,387, while 3,44,331 people have been recovered to date.

