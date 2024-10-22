Rajasthan to Uttarakhand train shocker: Railway Constable saves day-old baby crying under blanket, here's how

A heartbreaking incident occurred on a train traveling from Barmer, Rajasthan, to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, when a railway head constable found a newborn baby crying under a blanket. The infant was left unattended at berth number 71 in the S4 coach, raising serious concerns about the circumstances of the baby's abandonment.

The incident unfolded when Head Constable Bhimaram Poonad heard distressing cries from a seat and discovered a one-day-old baby lying under a blanket. Despite efforts to find the parents, no one came forward. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) quickly intervened and took the infant to Barmer District Hospital for immediate medical care.

At the hospital, Dr. Shyam Singh Bhati provided first aid to the newborn, who was then admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for further treatment. Dr. Harish Chauhan, the NICU in-charge, informed Local 18 that the baby's condition is critical, and the medical team is carefully monitoring the infant's health over the next 24 hours.

The Railway Protection Force is now investigating the incident to find out how the baby ended up being abandoned in such a dangerous situation.