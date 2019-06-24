Rajasthan tour: IRCTC offers new 5 nights, 6 days package; check date, fee, itinerary

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), tourism arm of Indian Railways, is offering a five nights and six days tour package to popular tourist destinations of the state of Rajasthan such as Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Udaipur, etc. The package is called 'Royal Rajasthan' package and is IRCTC Tourism's all-inclusive package which covers accommodation at three-star hotels, airfares and intercity transfers via air-conditioned buses and meals (five breakfasts and five dinners). The tour will commence on September 10, 2019 from Hyderabad.

Here's all you need to know:

The cost of the tour package on a single occupancy basis is Rs 27,500 per person while the cost on double occupancy basis is Rs 21,150 per person. Meanwhile, the tour price on triple occupancy basis is Rs 20,150 per person, as per information available on the website of IRCTC tourism- rctctourism.com.

It may be noted that the tour cost for a child aged between 2 and 11 years is Rs 17,430 (with bed) and Rs 15, 820 (without bed).

Travellers will be flown to Jaipur from Hyderabad via Indigo 6E 913 flight on September 10 and the return journey will be from Udaipur on September 15, 2019.

Check the Itinerary of Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Udaipur tour package:

On the first day upon arrival in Jaipur, the travellers will be taken for lunch (at their own expense) and then they will visit Jantar Mantar and City Palace. The overnight stay will be at Hotel Cygentt Inn in Jaipur. On the second day, the travellers will be taken to Amer fort and in the afternoon, they will be visiting Ajmer where they can go to the Dargah, after which the tourists will be taken to Pushkar and the overnight stay will be at Hotel Moti Mahal in Pushkar. On the third day, travellers will visit the Brahma temple early in the morning followed by breakfast, after which they will depart for Jodhpur. Upon arrival in Jodhpur, the tourists will be taken to the Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada. They will check into 'Zone By The Park' Hotel for their overnight stay. On the fourth day, after breakfast, the travellers will be taken to Umaid Bhavan Palace following which they will depart for Udaipur. On the fifth day, travellers can indulge in local sightseeing and overnight stay will be arranged in Udaipur only.

It may be noted that the package excludes lunch on all days and any expenses of personal nature such as mineral water, wine, food and drinks other than the regular menu and must be borne by the tourists themselves.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: IRCTC tourism package: Check Abu Dhabi, Dubai tour package; here's all you need to know

Also read: Railways to provide head and foot massage services to its passengers for Rs 100, here's all you need to know