'Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable': Yogi Adityanath on Ram temple donation theft

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple on Friday, declaring a zero-tolerance policy following the arrest of eight individuals involved in handling temple offerings. Speaking at a public rally in Deoria, Adityanath revealed that law enforcement agencies moved swiftly to detain the suspects immediately after a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings.

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The political storm erupted after allegations surfaced that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in cash and valuable offerings, contributed by devotees globally, had been siphoned off by staff members deployed to count donations from temple dropboxes. The state government had formed a three-member SIT on June 13 to look into the matter after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested a formal inquiry.

Following the SIT's initial recommendations, an FIR was registered at the behest of trust member Krishna Mohan, leading to the immediate arrest of eight named individuals: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ram Shankar Yadav.

The accused face charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including theft by a clerk or servant, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy, alongside provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Addressing the gathering, Adityanath recalled his previous visit to the temple town, saying, "I was on a visit to Ayodhya on June 19. Even then, I had said that Ayodhya is a symbol of our unity, a symbol of the unity of India's Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast aspersions on Ayodhya; learn to follow the dignity of Lord Ram."

The Chief Minister strongly hit back at political opponents who raised questions over the management of temple funds, pointing to their historical stances on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"One side used to say that Lord Ram doesn't even exist, meaning these people wanted to deny Ayodhya itself. They kept fighting the case in court continuously, kept fielding armies of lawyers against the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith," Adityanath said.

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Assuring the public of an uncompromised investigation, the Chief Minister reiterated that the rule of law would apply strictly to anyone found guilty of misappropriating the sacred funds.

"Regarding the news that was coming about Ayodhya, we had said that an SIT had been formed, and our action would begin as soon as the SIT report came. As soon as the SIT report came, action began," Adityanath stated. "I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood."

He added, "Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption."

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover confirmed that the arrested individuals remain in police custody. "The accused are in our custody. They will be produced before the court following preliminary questioning about the case," Grover stated. Police officials noted that further questioning is underway as they prepare to present the suspects before a magistrate.