Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Four suspects tracked by Delhi Police, search on to nab key conspirator

Weeks after Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral on social media, Delhi Police said it has tracked down four suspects. However, the police clarified that these four suspects are the uploaders and not creators of the video.

The search for the key conspirator in the said case is currently underway, news agency ANI reported.

A few days back, a modified video of the actress went viral on social media, sparking conversations around deepfake content and the need to ensure safety across digital media platforms. In the video, a woman wearing a black outfit could be seen entering an elevator but her face was swapped with Mandanna's.

Reacting to the incident, the 'Goodbye' actor had said, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she had said.

Delhi Police Special Cell registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the deepfake AI-generated video of the actor.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for intending to harm the reputation of a party) of the IPC, and Sections 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act, 2000, among others.

"In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandanna, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi Police and an investigation has been taken up," the Delhi Police told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Centre also issued an advisory to significant social media intermediaries which clearly instructed them to exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to identify misinformation and deepfakes.

The government reminded social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram, X, Snap and others about the consequences if they fail to curb the spread of misinformation and fake media.

Also Read: ‘India working on global framework for AI’: PM Modi talks deepfake, technology import and Chandrayaan