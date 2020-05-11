Ratan Tata sees silver lining in coronavirus crisis

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to applaud entrepreneurs for their far-sightedness and creativity. In his post, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group said that the coronavirus crisis will "force entrepreneurs to adapt and create". He says that he hopes that entrepreneurs build a product, run a company in a better way as he underscored the silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed farsightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis," he said in his latest Instagram post.

Tata said that he would not downplay the challenges that companies are facing amid the current difficult times. "But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity of entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow. It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," he said.

His followers commended him for his post. While one said, "A much needed post, it will boost every entrepreneur, together we can build a better world... thank you so much," some called him an inspiration.

Last month, Ratan Tata, whose Tata companies pledged Rs 1,500 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus, said, "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time."

