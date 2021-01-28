RBI hiring: 332 vacancies for Grade B officer posts; check out salary, eligibility





RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details * Officer Grade B in General: 270 * Officer Grade B in Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 29 * Officer Grade B in Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 23 "Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750 (2) -54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 years) applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time," the notification added. Initial monthly gross emolument is Rs 83,254 approximately. "Candidates who desire to avail of the training programme may indicate their willingness while filling the online application form," the RBI's notification read. The RBI will provide free pre-exam training to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD candidates.

Selection to these posts will be held through online exams and interviews. The scheme of the exam is different for selection of Grade B officers in different disciplines. The first phase of the exam will be held on March 6.