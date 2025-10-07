Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
'Received a 100% hike within 4 months of joining': Redditor's post goes viral, netizens weigh in

'Received a 100% hike within 4 months of joining': Redditor's post goes viral, netizens weigh in

The post has drawn attention from other tech workers, many of whom noted that such increments are increasingly rare in the current hiring climate marked by cost optimisation and limited appraisal budgets.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2025 3:57 PM IST
'Received a 100% hike within 4 months of joining': Redditor's post goes viral, netizens weigh inThe company, which operates in the federated identity and cloud directory space, is fully remote.

In a rare case of unexpected corporate generosity amid a cautious job market, a tech professional with over seven years of experience has reported receiving a surprise salary hike just four months after joining a mid-sized product-based company (PBC).

The professional, who had earlier worked at several service-based companies (SBCs), described this as their first stint at a product-based firm and noted that they had already received a 100% pay hike when they joined. The company, which operates in the federated identity and cloud directory space, is fully remote.

Advertisement

“It's my first product based company and when I joined I received like a 100% hike. They in fact offered me more than I asked for. It's appraisal time at the company right now and my manager suddenly reached out and informed me I will be receiving a hike despite not being officially eligible. I don’t know if it’s market correction or what (in this economy?), but hey, I’m not going to question it because who knows when my luck will run out,” the post read.

Recieved a hike within 4 months of joining new company
byu/Few-Philosopher-2677 indevelopersIndia

The post has drawn attention from other tech workers, many of whom noted that such increments are increasingly rare in the current hiring climate marked by cost optimisation and limited appraisal budgets.

"Most decent big companies do a round of appraisals every quarter so that people who join like 5 months before the cycle don't have to wait for a year and a half for the hike," a user wrote. 

Advertisement

"Not uncommon. Good startups do that often. We give hike every 3/4 months. But our work culture is quite hard as well," a second user commented. 

A third user said: "I have worked for company like this, i joined company already with decent hike and then in 5 mo.thd they gave me 16% hike, it was crazy to imagine."

"Congrats on the switch, the hike, and the extra hike man. You deserved it," another user said. 

Published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today