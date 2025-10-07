'Received a 100% hike within 4 months of joining': Redditor's post goes viral, netizens weigh in

In a rare case of unexpected corporate generosity amid a cautious job market, a tech professional with over seven years of experience has reported receiving a surprise salary hike just four months after joining a mid-sized product-based company (PBC).

The professional, who had earlier worked at several service-based companies (SBCs), described this as their first stint at a product-based firm and noted that they had already received a 100% pay hike when they joined. The company, which operates in the federated identity and cloud directory space, is fully remote.

“It's my first product based company and when I joined I received like a 100% hike. They in fact offered me more than I asked for. It's appraisal time at the company right now and my manager suddenly reached out and informed me I will be receiving a hike despite not being officially eligible. I don’t know if it’s market correction or what (in this economy?), but hey, I’m not going to question it because who knows when my luck will run out,” the post read.

The post has drawn attention from other tech workers, many of whom noted that such increments are increasingly rare in the current hiring climate marked by cost optimisation and limited appraisal budgets.

" Most decent big companies do a round of appraisals every quarter so that people who join like 5 months before the cycle don't have to wait for a year and a half for the hike," a user wrote.

"Not uncommon. Good startups do that often. We give hike every 3/4 months. But our work culture is quite hard as well," a second user commented.

A third user said: "I have worked for company like this, i joined company already with decent hike and then in 5 mo.thd they gave me 16% hike, it was crazy to imagine."

"Congrats on the switch, the hike, and the extra hike man. You deserved it," another user said.