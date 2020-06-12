Reliance Jio offers one year free Amazon Prime subscription to JioFiber customers; check details

Reliance Jio, in collaboration with video streaming service Amazon Prime Video, has announced that JioFiber customers would now get access to Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost for one year. Amazon Prime membership, which costs Rs 999 for a year, would be available to all JioFiber subscribers already active on a Gold or above broadband plans.

Amazon Prime offer for JioFiber subscribers would help them gain access to Amazon Prime services that include - Prime Video subscription, free ad-free Prime Music, fast delivery of products, early access to top deals, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming.

Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Jio said the partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up a new world of entertainment for JioFiber customers. Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, in a statement, said, "We are delighted to work with Jio to make Amazon Prime membership available to Jio Fiber customers."

JioFiber customers, on Gold plans and above, can activate their membership by signing in as an existing Amazon account or creating a new. However, the new customers can recharge with the JioFiber Gold or above plan, while the existing Amazon Prime members can directly sign-in on their Jio Set-top-boxes.

Gandhi added, "At Amazon, we constantly strive to offer customers, the best-in-class entertainment. With this launch, we will further extend the reach and access of Amazon Prime Video in India, giving more customers the experience of watching our broad selection of originals, movies, Indian as well as international shows, on their TV sets." He said, "Jio continues to provide an enriched experience to its customers and this tie-up enables JioFiber users to avail one year of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost."

Here's how to get free Amazon Prime offer on JioFiber

This offer is available for both new or existing JioFiber subscribers who recharge with Gold or above plan. Moreover, for customers on JioFiber's Silver and Bronze plan can simply recharge and upgrade to Gold or above plan to avail this offer.

Step 1: User needs to recharge and activate JioFiber Gold or above broadband plan

User needs to recharge and activate JioFiber Gold or above broadband plan Step 2: Visit MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to your official JioFiber account

Visit MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to your official JioFiber account Step 3: Click on the 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership's offer banner and sign-in with your Amazon Prime account.

Reliance Jio's offer is a direct blow to Airtel and Vodafone that also offer one-year free Amazon Prime membership to their subscribers. However, Airtel bundles free membership for all its postpaid and broadband customers, Vodafone provides membership benefits to subscribers with the RED postpaid plan only.

Recently, Jio has also started providing free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to its prepaid customers on the recharges of Rs 401, Rs 2,599, and on select data add-ons. Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription service costs Rs 399 per year.

