Reliance JioMart announces Diwali sale from October 14; check special offers

Reliance Retail's JioMart and SMART Stores on Thursday announced its Diwali sale 'Bestival Sale' from October 14 to 24th. The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000 plus SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore, and SMART Point, across the country.

During the sale, the company is offering special offers on TV, smartwatches, mobile, computer accessories, refrigerators, and home appliances. Consumers can avail 10 per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit and Credit Card till October 16th October on electronics.

At SMART store, the retail firm is offering up to 80 per cent off on all the key categories amongst the range of products offered, such as up to 50 per cent off on sweets, dry fruits gift packs and deo, 33 per cent off on soaps, combo of 5Kg Basmati rice, sugar, and 5L oil in just Rs 1299, up to 60 per cent off on TV.

The company is also offering up to 70 per cent off on audio accessories like smartwatches, speakers, etc., up to 80 per cent off on apparel and footwear and much more.

The sale will witness JioMart continuing to onboard regional artisans from the vast and diverse Indian handloom and handicraft industry, the company said.

Shoppers can not only lay their hands on Pochampally sarees and Bandhani apparel from Gujarat this festive season but also try out Punjabi juttis, Jaipuri block print quilts along with brass bowls and puja accessories from Moradabad and eco-friendly Channapatna wooden toys and blue pottery, it added.

Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Reliance Retail, said the powerful combination of 3000 plus SMART stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. "The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail,” Mall said.

For Diwali products, JioMart said shoppers can get up to 80 per cent off on diyas, candles, gifts, sweets, snacks and rangolis to meet their festive needs

this season. In addition, they can avail of up to 50 per cent off on Indian sweets and dry fruits gift packs.



