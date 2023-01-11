Reliance-owned Dhirubhai Ambani School gets bomb threat, FIR registered against caller

Reliance Industries-owned Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Tuesday. Mumbai police have registered an FIR, and as per investigations, the caller identified himself as Vikram Singh.

Singh had called the private school's landline number and claimed that he planted a time bomb inside the school. In another call that he made at the gate, the caller claimed that his name was Vikram Singh and he threatened to become famous.

As per the Mumbai Police, the caller has been identified and operations are underway for his arrest.

Mumbai Police said, "A case under Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506 of IPC has been registered after Dhirubhai Ambani school in Bandra Kurla Complex area received a bomb threat call yesterday at around 4.30pm. The caller has been identified and will be arrested soon."

In another bomb threat incident, the Goa Air Traffic Control on Monday received an email claiming a bomb was put onboard the international charter flight from Moscow to Goa. The flight with 244 passengers and crew had to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar.

On investigation, the National Security Guard found that there was nothing suspicious on the Moscow-Goa charter flight. The Jamnagar Airport Director has said that all bags have been thoroughly checked and that the NSG did not find anything suspicious.

(With inputs from Mustafa Shaikh)

