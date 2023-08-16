Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez! Bail conditions relaxed, no court permission needed to leave country

In what has come as a big relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress can now leave the country without prior permission from the court. The actress is currently under bail in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Patiala House Court, relaxing Fernandez’ bail conditions, has allowed her to travel abroad only with an intimation to the court three days before leaving. Up till now, she had to receive the court’s permission to travel abroad.

The court stated that Jacqueline Fernandez has never misused her bail conditions. “There has never been any instance of the accused violating any condition of bail,” the court mentioned.

Jacqueline Fernandez, as an actor in the Indian film industry, needs to travel abroad frequently in certain situations and also in order to grab professional opportunities, it said. She is required to leave the country in a short notice. Taking prior permission before leaving the country becomes a cumbersome exercise and she might end up losing her livelihood, the court reasoned.

Once she moves an application intimating the court of her travel abroad, her passport would be released immediately subject to a deposit of a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakh. She would be required to deposit her passport again after coming back from her travels, and the FDR would be subsequently released to her.

The modification of the bail conditions came after Jacqueline Fernandez moved the court seeking relaxation of the bail conditions saying that it becomes time consuming for her to get the court’s approval before travelling abroad.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been lodged in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline Fernandez has denied any romantic connection with the accused but has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times. He had recently written a letter to her on her birthday and said that her birthday is a bigger day for him than his own birthday. He said he misses giving her gifts. "All this turbulence is about to be over and done my baby. Next year birthday is going to be together. and I promise to make it even more special. The world would envy. Baby, my Bomma. You’re a superstar and super special. You are the best thing that’s happened in my life,” he wrote.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

