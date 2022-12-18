'Reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat': Sachin thanks fans for chanting his name in flight - WATCH

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday thanked his fans for in-flight "Sachin, Sachin" chants and said that the moment reminded him of the times he "used to come out and bat".

"Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat," he said on Twitter.

The Indian batsman who announced his retirement about nine years ago continues to be the favourite of cricket lovers across the country.

He added, "Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now."

This came after a fellow traveller shared a video of chants of Sachin Tendulkar while he was in flight.

"This happened just now on my flight! Be it on or off the field, the chants of 'Sachin, Sachin!' continue to reverberate in our hearts always," the user wrote.

Very recently, Tendulkar's 23-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar scored a century for Goa on his Ranji Trophy debut, just as his father had done 34 years ago.

Sachin scored a hundred on his Ranji debut for Bombay against Gujarat in 1988, at the age of 15.

