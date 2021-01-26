Republic Day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook statuses, images, quotes to celebrate this important day

Today is the 72nd Republic Day of India. Every year, this day is celebrated across the country to commemorate the date Constitution of India came into effect. Educational institutions, offices and establishments around the country unfurl the Tricolour to mark this day. But the most spectacular revelry is hosted at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The event sees states bringing themed tableau, march-past by personnel from all wings of defence and security forces, exhibition of latest military technology, cultural performance by students and much more. This year, the Rafale jets are expected to be the centre of attraction during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. The event is usually attended by the President, Prime Ministers, foreign dignitaries and other VIPs of the country. This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are likely to be less cheery, though.

If you want to wish your near and dear ones on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, here are some messages you can share on various platforms.

Republic Day wishes, messages

May this Republic Day lend each and every heart great spirits and love for the country.

Let's celebrate 72 years of our Constitution coming into effect. Happy Republic Day 2021!

May the pride of the Tricolour add more colors to your life. Happy Republic Day.

A very Happy Republic Day 2021 to every Indian across the globe.

A nation can be built strong only when all the citizens stand united and contribute towards it. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram status to share with your loved ones

As we celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, let's promise to protect our nation and its flag. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let us all join hands to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun. Happy Republic Day!

On this day, let's recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let the Tricolour go high and reach the heights to represent a strong nation on this day. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Republic Day 2021 quotes

The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age. - BR Ambedkar

A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation's flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself. -Henry Ward Beecher

Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all others because you were born in it. -George Bernard Shaw

Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom. -Albert Einstein

Republic Day 2021 Images

