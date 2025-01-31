'Riddhima didn't take even 30 seconds to...': On Shark Tank India 4, Viraj Bahl says he sold his wife's house to start Veeba

Ahead of his debut on Shark Tank India season 4, Veeba Foods founder and managing director Viraj Bahl dwelled on the beginnings of the sauce brand. Bahl shared his journey of starting Veeba Foods on the Pitch Prep Series of Shark Tank India.

In this interaction, Bahl recalled the time when he took the risk of starting Veeba after losing all his money in his restaurant business.

Related Articles

"After the restaurant business shut down, I was completely broke. There was no money. When I thought I wanted to get into the sauces business, not many spouses agreed to a decision like this," the Veeba founder recounted.

He revealed that the situation was so dire that he started his new business by selling his wife's house to finance the business. Furthermore, he revealed that his wife took less than 30 seconds to agree to his decision of starting a sauces and mayonnaise business.

"I went to my wife and said, ‘Riddhima, I want to sell our house and start a business making sauce,’ but she didn’t take even 30 seconds to agree to what I wanted to do."

The Veeba Foods founder also called himself a failed entrepreneur and said he learned from his failures. Bahl, who will be appearing soon on Shark Tank Indi 4, also elaborated on the early years of the sauce and mayonnaise company.

“The first 1-2 years of Veeba were very challenging for me. Any founder gets shaken when he realises he doesn’t have the money to pay salaries." He said that he started a huge factory but was unable to bring in any business.

He recounted that the company's first order came two years after starting the business. Pizza giant Dominos approached Veeba for around 70-ton pizza sauce, after which, there was no looking back for Bahl.

Viraj Bahl stated the company Veeba, after his mother Vibha Bahl, in 2013 with a focus on delivering high-quality sauces and mayonnaise.