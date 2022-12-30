Rishabh Pant accident: VVS Laxman says the cricketer is out of danger; wishes him speedy recovery

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday took to Twitter to share the news of Rishabh Pant's accident on Friday morning.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," he tweeted.

India's cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an unfortunate accident on Friday morning after his car rammed into a divider in Roorkee. Pant has suffered injuries on his head, back and leg, as is seen across photos that have emerged post his brutal accident.

After primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital, the cricketer has reportedly been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun.

Pant's car on Friday morning collided with the railing and caught fire. His car burnt down and Pant came out by breaking the windscreen of the car, according to the Uttarakhand cop, DGP Ashok Kumar.

Pant was left out of India's squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The BCCI did not mention in its press release whether Pant was dropped or rested. He also did not play in the one-day internationals against Bangladesh because the BCCI decided to rest him ahead of the series.

He recently played a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and played a key role in the team's 2-0 victory.

Apart from VVS Laxman, several other noted names from the world of cricket have wished for his speedy recovery. Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Munaf Patel, among others have tweeted for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant.

