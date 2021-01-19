Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' on 4th day of Brisbane test; here's how Twitter reacted

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seemed in a mood to poke some fun during the fourth day of the final test match against Australia in Brisbane. The cricketer, who helped India pull off an unexpected win in the final Test match in Brisbane, sang the funny song "Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil ka Chain" from behind the stumps to annoy the Aussies.

From "my personal favorite highlight of the series" to "new way of sledging', this is how netizens have reacted so far

The Brisbane test match is not only special because the Indian cricket team seized an almost improbable win but also because Pant broke former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni's record and went onto score past 1000 runs in just his 27th innings. The Delhi-based wicketkeeper achieved this feat when he pulled a short ball from Pat Cummins to the deep backward square leg for a couple.

