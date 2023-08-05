‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer collects Rs 80 crore

Karan Johar’s latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saw a slight improvement in its box office collection on Friday. The romantic comedy drama earned nearly Rs 7 crore on the eighth day of its release, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The romance drama, which marks Johar's return to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film minted Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.30 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 6.90 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 6.21 crore on its first Thursday and Rs 6.90 crore on Friday, August 4. With this, the film's collection has now reached Rs 80.23 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed an overall occupancy of 19.73 per cent on Friday, August 4.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. It released on July 28.

Ranveer Singh, whose last two films "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" were not that successful, at a press conference celebrating the success of the film, said filmmaking is a collaborative process and the credit for the success of a film belongs to the whole team.

"I don't understand the numbers game too much at all and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I focus on the craft, performance and character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort," he said.

"If the film is a success, it is not my own, it's everybody's. The same goes with failure as well. As they say, you learn more from your failures than success. I've learnt a few things in the past. But at the moment I'm delighted with the love shown towards Rocky," he added.

