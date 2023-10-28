RPG Group's Harsh Goenka wants to 'eavesdrop' on Muthoot Finance board meetings, the reason will leave you in splits

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of the RPG Group, often shares interesting posts on his social media to keep his followers engaged. Recently, he took to X to share a humorous tweet, pointing to a rather interesting observation about the directors at Muthoot Finance, which has now gone viral on social media.

In his post, Goenka playfully highlighted how a lot of people on the Muthoot Finance board have 'George' in their name. He even shared an imaginary conversation among all these Georges.

"Business meetings of Muthoot Finance," he wrote on X. Thereafter, he shared a hypothetical conversation on how the various board members might be speaking to each other in meetings.

"I wish I could eavesdrop their board meetings," he said at the end of the tweet.

He even shared a screenshot of the website of Muthoot Finance with the names and designations of the directors on the Muthoot Finance board.

Business meetings of Muthoot Finance 😀:



George: "George, can you report on the sales figures?"

George: "Sure, George, but first, George, did George review the marketing plan?"

George: "Actually, George, George's cat knocked over George's coffee, and he got distracted."

George:… pic.twitter.com/hQasuBih3X — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 27, 2023

Since being shared, the post has garnered over three lakh views. "Sir, your sense of humor is a rare commodity," an X user wrote.

Another added, "Good sense humour has to be appreciated.... Any way Muthoot brand is advertised."

"Should be rebranded to "Uncle George Finance Ltd"," a third stated.

A fourth added, "I guess it is their first requirement to join their board of directors, to be a George".

"Tweet of the day. Cant stop laughing," a fifth stated.

RPG Group, established in 1979 and headquartered in Mumbai, is one of India's fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of US$ 4.4 billion, according to the company's website.

The Group has a presence in the core sectors of the economy - Infrastructure (KEC International), Automotive Tyres (CEAT), Information Technology (Zensar), Pharmaceuticals (RPG Life Sciences), Energy (Raychem) and Plantations (HML).

The Group, through its venture capital fund RPG Ventures, invests in cutting-edge startups.

