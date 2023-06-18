Rs 1 Chicken Biryani: Chaos breaks out at a newly opened hotel in Telangana’s Karimnagar

An irresistible offer by a Biryani shop in Telangana's Karimnagar on Saturday created a chaotic scene and also caused traffic jams in the area. A local hotel in the region announced an unbelievable offer, which was Chicken Biryani for just one rupee. The news about this deal spread like wildfire in the area resulting in the gathering of crowds to avail of the offer.

However, the excitement soon turned into distress as chaos broke out because people lined up to taste the biryani. The crowd started attacking the hotel and went into a frenzy, forcing the hotel to shut down the offer. This large gathering of people led to massive traffic jams, and the situation caught the attention of the local traffic police, who quickly arrived at the scene to manage the crowd.

After that, authorities decided to act because vehicles were blocking the route and annoying other commuters. Those who had parked their cars on the street in an effort to get their hands on the biryani were subjected to fines of between Rs. 200 and Rs. 250.

Watch the video of the incident here and how people reacted on social media towards the whole incident:

1 రూపాయి చికెన్ బిర్యానీ కోసం ఎగబడి హోటల్ మీద దాడి చేసిన కరీంనగర్ ప్రజలు



కరీంనగర్‌లో ఓ హోటల్ ఓపెనింగ్ సంధర్భంగా రూపాయికే చికెన్ బిర్యానీ ఆఫర్ పెట్టిన ఓనర్. 800 బిర్యానీ ప్యాకెట్లు అయిపోవడంతో హోటల్ మీద దాడి చేసిన జనం.



ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్ కావడంతో రోడ్ పక్కనే బైకులు ఆపిన వారికి 100… pic.twitter.com/pndArJKX0g — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 17, 2023

😂 da cheskuni ellipotadu ee Acc kuda — Barbarik (@barbaarik) June 17, 2023

Police pane baagundi !! 😛😛 — Vamsiవంశీ #ClimateActionNow 🧢 (@vams21) June 17, 2023

Fukate , bhikari , bhukadd — ramdas Rozatkar (@RamdasRozatkar) June 18, 2023

