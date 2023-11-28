Rs 1,000 fine for house maids, delivery boys and workers for using passenger lifts sparks debate on social media; see viral photo

A notice put up in the lift of an apartment -- stating that house maids, delivery boys, and workers using the passenger lift will face a Rs 1,000 fine -- has sparked conversations online.

The image of the notice was put up by an X user, who expressed her concerns over the rule. "As a society we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. Incase they are caught? Like it’s a crime? Fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary," the user wrote, while sharing the photo.

She further revealed that in the West, she had seen construction workers stand in the same line as her to grab a cup of coffee and house helps being treated with respect and dignity and wondered why Indians could not do the same. "The least we can do is oppose such discriminatory behaviours. These are illegal," the post read.

As a society we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. Incase they are caught? Like it’s a crime? Fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary. pic.twitter.com/bmwkcs37J9 — Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) November 26, 2023

Soon after she shared the post, it went viral with users condemning and criticising the act.

"Indian middle class and upper middle class staying in urban centers is one of the most classiest and racist communities. I have seen physical demarcation in many societies. More pronounced in high end gated communities," an X user wrote.

Another said, "Pathetic. Basically all maids and service staff should boycott this society. Such inhumane people."

A third added, "Disgusting would be right word for someone who put this board."

"Horrible. The delivery companies (courier, restaurants and others) should ask people to come and pick stuff up from downstairs. If you can’t treat people who delivery stuff to your door well, then go and get the stuff yourselves," a fourth user stated.

The post has already garnered over 5 lakh views since being shared.

