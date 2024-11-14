Rs 50,000 per night! Hotel rates reach sky-high in Ahmedabad amid Coldplay 4th concert announcement

Following the announcement of British band Coldplay's upcoming concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, hotel room rates in the city have experienced a dramatic increase. Social media users have taken to platforms such as X to share screenshots highlighting the steep prices.

The highly anticipated concert will take place shortly after the band concludes three shows in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. As excitement builds, hotel rates in Ahmedabad have surged, with many establishments now charging upwards of Rs 50,000 per night for accommodations on the concert date and surrounding days.

Users suggested people stay in Vadidra and commute to Ahmedabad on concert day. An X user, Priti Jain, shared a post revealing a hotel rate of Rs 53,200 per night, further illustrating the spike in accommodation prices.

A review of the popular travel booking site MakeMyTrip indicates that the majority of five-star hotels are indeed pricing rooms at over Rs 50,000 per night (excluding taxes) for the night of the concert. In contrast, average weekend rates in December typically range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 20,000 per night.

While many hotels are nearing full capacity for the date of the concert, some more economical options remain available for those willing to explore further alternatives.

In an earlier statement, Coldplay confirmed that a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" will be available for purchase starting November 22, 2024. Priced at approximately €20 (around Rs 2000), these tickets aim to make the concert accessible to a wider audience. Each fan can buy a maximum of two tickets, which will be located next to each other. The exact seating locations will be disclosed upon ticket pickup at the box office on the concert day.

Coldplay's 2016 performance in India was notably brief, with lead vocalist Chris Martin sharing the stage with renowned composer AR Rahman for less than ten minutes, delighting the crowd with a mix of Hindi and English.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards to their name, including Song of the Year for "Viva la Vida," Coldplay continues to be a powerful force in the music industry, captivating audiences across the globe.