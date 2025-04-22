‘Rs 7 lakhs in 2 months’: Viral X post renews buzz around IIM intern salaries, sparks debate on degree value

An X post on an IIM student earning Rs 3.5 lakh per month during an internship has sparked an online debate, highlighting the potential earning opportunities that come with prestigious educational backgrounds.

A tweet by Sakshi Jain, a personal branding expert, triggered the discussion. "Met a friend from IIM Calcutta yesterday. She’s interning in Mumbai. Getting paid 3.5L per month. And it kinda hit me- 7 lakhs in 2 months? Maybe degrees do hold some weight after all," she shared on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Met a friend from IIM Calcutta yesterday. She’s interning in Mumbai.

Getting paid 3.5L per month🫠



And it kinda hit me- 7 lakhs in 2 months?

Maybe degrees do hold some weight after all😳 — Sakshi Jain • LinkedIn Strategist (@thecontentedge) April 20, 2025

The tweet triggered a debate on the value of degrees from reputable institutions. One user noted a Rs 25 lakh, two-month internship, equating to Rs 12.5 lakh per month, indicating the lucrative prospects available to top students. It was cited as evidence of the doors such education can open.

These instances, however, are regarded by many as outliers, with most IIM students reportedly earning much less. A commenter, identifying as an IIM Calcutta alum, mentioned that an average student might not even earn Rs 3.5 lakh over two months.

Advertisement

The discussion broadened with comparisons to other fields, such as medicine, where an MBBS intern from AIIMS reportedly earns only ₹17,900 per month. This stark contrast in compensation underscores the disparities in remuneration across various professions.

The long-term value of graduating from institutions like IIMs and IITs was also highlighted. Graduates often go on to earn multi-crore annual salaries, reinforcing the notion that these degrees carry a lifelong brand value and significant career advantages.

Adding to the discourse, CA Nitin Kaushik emphasised the difficulty of gaining admission to IITs and IIMs. He remarked that these institutions are often considered tougher to crack than Ivy League schools, further justifying the opportunities and pay graduates receive. "IITs, IIMs are tougher than Harvard to crack," he stated, underlining the competitive nature of these institutions.

