₹1,000 fine looms for Bengaluru commuters, 13 days left to avoid it. Here are the details

Starting October, vehicle owners in Bengaluru and across Karnataka who haven’t installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) could face fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced the enforcement push, reportedly giving a final 15-day grace period for compliance from September 20. With only 53 lakh vehicles equipped out of more than 2 crore, the crackdown is set to impact a significant number of motorists.

The state has seen limited compliance, with only 53 lakh vehicles equipped with HSRP, out of over 2 crore older vehicles.

In August 2023, the Karnataka Transport Department made HSRP mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Despite multiple extensions due to poor response and factors like the Lok Sabha elections, the final deadline was set for September 15.

"Instead of immediately imposing penalties, motorists will get 15 more days to comply before enforcement begins in October," Reddy said, referring to a recent Karnataka High Court hearing.

Most compliance has been in Bengaluru, with less uptake in tier II cities and rural areas. “Motorists have had enough time to follow the rules,” a department official remarked.

Public service vehicle owners, including bus and taxi operators, are also contesting the mandatory installation of Vehicle Tracking Devices (VTD) and panic buttons, citing the high costs, which range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. The Karnataka State Travel Operators Association has requested six more months for compliance, pointing to supply shortages and financial strain. However, officials maintain that fitness certificates will only be issued after verifying these devices are installed.

"For the rest of the public service vehicles, fitness certificates will be issued only after verifying that they are fitted with VLT and panic button devices," an official stated.