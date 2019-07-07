Good news for Saibaba Sansthan employees! Trust decides to pay salaries as per 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: There is good news for the employees of Saibaba Sansthan Trust as the body has decided to increase their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations. The trust has decided to implement the decision retrospectively from 2016. "The Trust has decided to implement this decision retrospectively from 1st January 2016," Saibaba Sansthan Trust spokesperson said, reported ANI. Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, is the governing and administrative body of Saibaba's Samadhi Temple. The trust controls and manages the day-to-day activities at the Saibaba Samadhi Temple. The trust also runs several school and colleges, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), and Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the central government employees didn't find any mention, especially with regard to their demand for an increase in the minimum wage, in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first annual budget. No new announcement was made regarding their impending demands on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the Modi government's Union Budget 2019.

These employees were expecting a positive announcement on their long-pending demands of a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2019. However, the government seems to have no plans to go beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations on the matter. They have been demanding an increase of nearly Rs 8,000 along with an increase in the fitment factor by up to 3.68 times.

The 7th Central Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government employees.

