‘Same bag, two weights’: Passenger questions IndiGo scales after same bag shows 2.3 kg difference, triggers debate

After the fiasco of fare disparity for same journey booked using two different mobiles, now an air passenger has flagged a discrepancy that’s left many travelers questioning the reliability of airport equipment: the same bag, weighed at two different counters, showed two different weights.

The passenger, who goes by the ID of thewolfofjobstreet shared a video clip on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Chandigarh Airport. 30th Jan, ‘25. Around 16:00 hrs @indigo.6e Counter. Same Bag. Two counters. Two different weights. 2.3 KGs difference.”

Questioning any possible glitch in the system, he added, “Can these machines be easily manipulated? I hope this is a rare case and a technical glitch. I generally felt that my bag wasn’t as heavy as it showed, so the lady at the counter asked me to check it on the other belt.And to my surprise, it showed a different number! These little things breaks our trust in the system. I hope this is taken up very seriously.”

Several users agreed with him and few even pointed out similar stories they had to go through.

“It has happened with me multiple times. Glad you spoke up about it,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “This has happened with me and my husband almost 3 times in the last 5 years.”

A user questioned why showing calibration certificate is not mandatory for these weighing scales? “It is mandatory for any shopkeeper using weighing machine,” the person added.

Another user jokingly asked, “Ab apna taraju ⚖️ leke chalna hoga kya @indigo.6e”

A user narrated the harrassment that she experienced in a similar instance. “I have gone through this. I travelled 4 airports on the same trip with the same luggage on my way back there was an increase in 12 kgs in total of my entire luggage. 3 items in total. It was just impossible. Forget shopping or adding more items my bags should have actually had a weight reduction because things had been eliminated during the trip. Was travelling alone with a child to a different state and it was quite the harassment,” she added.