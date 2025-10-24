‘Same chaos & aggression’: Delhi girl’s viral post highlights why many NRIs won’t move back

A candid Reddit post by a young woman reflecting on her complicated relationship with her hometown, Delhi, has struck a chord with thousands online — particularly among Indians living abroad.

The original post, titled “I’m a core Delhi girl but I would never move back,” was written by a 26-year-old who has lived in London for seven years. In it, she shared her disappointment after returning home for Diwali, expressing that the city she grew up in now feels emotionally and mentally exhausting.

Advertisement

“It’s not even about being spoiled by ‘London life’,” she wrote. “It’s just the basic things: safety, space, respect for boundaries, civic sense — all of which are missing here. I can’t even step out alone without someone making me or my parents feel uncomfortable.”

The user, who moved to London at 18 for her undergraduate studies, described how each visit to Delhi reminds her of the same old frustrations: “same aggression, same chaos, same ‘chalta hai’ attitude.” Despite her affection for her family and the nostalgia of her roots, she said she no longer sees herself being happy in Delhi.

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a wide-ranging discussion among Redditors — many of whom resonated with her conflicted feelings about home, identity, and belonging.

Advertisement

One commenter shared, “It’s a trade-off at the end of the day. I’ve been in London for the last four years and every time I go back, I’m reminded that I’ll eventually have to return when my parents can’t support themselves anymore. Till that time comes, all we can do is maximize our wealth while outside India.”

Another user offered a more nostalgic perspective: “I live in Italy now and can’t wait to go back to Delhi every now and then. Sure there are negatives, but I miss the whole experience of Delhi. I’m just 22 and I don’t know where life will take me, but I miss it.”

The thread reflects a growing sentiment among young Indians abroad — torn between the comfort and opportunity of their adopted countries and the emotional pull of home.

While some commenters sympathised with the original poster’s frustrations over safety and civic issues, others pointed out that cities everywhere have trade-offs. Still, the underlying message was one of bittersweet reality — that for many, “home” is no longer a place of ease, but of longing, love, and loss in equal measure.