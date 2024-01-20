Sania Mirza filed for divorce from husband Shoaib Malik: Pak media

Tennis star Sania Mirza has reportedly divorced former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, as per unconfirmed sources reported by Pakistan's Geo News. This news follows closely on the heels of Shoaib Malik's announcement of his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

According to the report, Sania Mirza is said to have initiated the divorce, allegedly due to dissatisfaction with Shoaib Malik's interactions with other women.

The couple's union was first established in April 2010 when they married in Hyderabad, Sania Mirza's hometown, and later settled in Dubai. They welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

These rumors gained traction when the couple was seen less frequently together in public. Adding to the conjecture, Shoaib Malik unfollowed Sania on Instagram and altered his bio from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to "Father to One True Blessing."

Sania Mirza initiated a 'khula'—a form of divorce in Islamic law that allows a woman to divorce her husband. This step towards separation was hinted at by Sania through a cryptic Instagram story that alluded to the difficulties of marriage and divorce.

Shoaib Malik's first marriage was to Ayesha Siddiqui, which ended in divorce in 2010.

As of now, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have parted ways, with reports indicating that they are co-parenting their son Izhaan. Despite the end of their marriage, the duo had previously collaborated on a chat show called 'The Mirza Malik Show' on Spotify just last year.

Malik has already announced his third marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed via Instagram.

