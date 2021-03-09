Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know

Satta Matka, also known as Matka gambling or just Satta, was a full-fledged lottery game that started in the 1950s soon after India's independence. Now, it is mostly played online. Although gambling is illegal in India, it varies from state to state. States in India can formulate their own laws concerning gambling activities. Common gambling activities such as organised betting are curbed except for particular categories such as lotteries and horse racing which are legal in the country.

Some states, such as Goa, have legalised casinos. The public Gambling Act of 1867, which is a central law, proscribes running or being in charge of a public gambling house. The main lotteries in India comprise Kolkata FF lottery, Shillong Teer Result, Kerala Lottery, Lottery Sambad, Nagaland State Lottery, West Bengal Lottery, Lottery Sambad Types.

What is Satta Matka Lottery?

Back in 1950s, the Satta Matka was known as 'Ankada Jugar'. Overtime the Satta Matka evolved into something completely different compared to what it was in the beginning, only the name 'Matka' stayed. Current-day Matka gambling or Satta King is a lottery game based on random number selection and betting.

Origin of Matka gambling

Satta Matka originated in the 1950s when people started to place bets on the opening and closing rate of cotton which was being transmitted to the Bombay Cotton Exchange from the New York Cotton Exchange, via teleprinters. The New York Cotton Exchange halted the practice in 1961, causing the gamblers/punters to look for another way in order to keep the Satta Matka business alive. They turned to pieces of paper.

Back then, in Satta Matka numbers from 0-9 were written on pieces of paper, these were then placed into a matka. An individual would then pick a piece of paper from the matka and read out the winning numbers. As times changed so did the Satta Matka lottery. Now, three numbers are drawn from a pack of cards when playing offline.

The decades of the 1980s and 1990s saw the Matka business at its peak. Betting volumes were in the Rs 50 crore-range every month. As the Matka business grew in size, there was a heavy crackdown from the police as gambling is illegal in India.

Satta Matka shifted online over the years. Instead of a person picking a price of paper, the winning numbers are randomly generated now. People can now participate in the Satta Matka lottery through various websites on which the Satta Matka lottery game is played.

Why gambling is illegal in India

Gambling in the country has been illegal since the British ruled the land. The Public Gambling Act passed by the British Parliament in 1867 making gambling illegal in Inda. Lotteries and horse racing are the two forms of betting that are still legal in India. Gambling is a state subject and every state had different laws on it, however, games of skill are mostly exempt.

Is Satta legal in India?

No, since Satta literally means gambling, it is illegal in the country. However, online Satta Matka is legal.

Who is Matka King?

Any individuals who earn a great amount of money from Matka gambling is known as a 'Matka King. Originally, the term was used to describe the lead person who runs the syndicate of Matka gambling.

Who is Ratan Khatri?

Ratan Khatri is known as the original Matka King. From the early 1960s to the mid-1990s Khatri managed a vast nationwide illegal gambling network. He had lakhs of punters working for him. His business was worth several crores. Khatri died on May 9, 2020.

How many types of Satta Matka games?

Currently, the most common forms of Matka games in the country are Kalyan Matka and Worli Matka. The New Worli Matka runs five days a week. It runs from Monday to Friday. While the Kalyan Matka is played on all 7 days of a week.

Where to play Satta Matka, check lottery results, and related information

Satta Matka is now mostly played online. Though the rules have largely remained the same. Those interested can go to any of the Matka gambling websites and play the game. There are even mobile apps through which Satta Matka can be played. Satta Matka, also called Matka gambling or just Satta, was a full-scale lottery game in India. It started in the 1950s soon after India gained independence. Now, it is mostly played online.

Top lottery games in India

Here are the top lottery games played in India:

Lottery Sambad

Kolkata FF Fatatfat

Kerala State Lottery

West Bengal Lottery

Shillong Teer

Rajshree Lottery - Goa State Lottery

Mizoram State Lottery

Arunachal Pradesh State Lottery

Maharashtra State Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery

Sikkim Lottery

Lottery Sambad Types

Here are many types of lottery sambad

Lottery sambad bhutan

Nagaland State Lottery

west bengal state lottery

lottery sambad banga bhumi super

lottery sambad bangla

lottery sambad bengali

lottery sambad bumper

lottery sambad bangalakshmi lottery

lottery sambad bangasree super

lottery sambad bengali newspaper

lottery sambad west bengal

lottery sambad dear honour

lottery sambad dear affectionate

Kerala State Lotteries Names

Kerala lottery result Win Win W-605

Dhanasree

Akshaya AK 489 kerala lottery result

Karunya KR-490 lottery

Bhagyanidhi lottery result

Karunya Plus KN-360 Lottery Result

Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Names

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangashree Damodar

Dear Bangashree Ichamati

Kolkata FF Fatafat

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular game played inside Kolkata city. The lottery game is based on guesses. If you guess the right numbers, you can win money. The Kolkata FF Fatafat game is managed by the Kolkata FF city authorities. You can play this game from Monday to Saturday, eight times in a day. However, on Sundays, you can play it four times.

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Teer Lottery is played in Meghalaya wherein the winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. The lottery game results for the first and second rounds are declared at 4 pm and 5 pm on weekdays. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday.

Rajshree Lottery Result - Goa State Lottery

The government of Goa has its own lottery division which is responsible for organising several games, comprising the Rajshree Lottery. The various lotteries under the Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries include Saturday Lotto, Dream 5 Lotto, Flora Weekly Lottery, Magic Lotto, Everest Shani Weekly Lottery, Flora Weekly Lottery, Saturday Lotto, Keno, Lucky Four, and Lotus Weekly Lottery. All of these lotteries are organised under specific Indian laws. Multiple drawings occur daily under Rajshree Lottery. The results are typically announced in the morning and evening. Rajshree lottery result online can be seen via the official website of the Government of Goa.

Mizoram State Lottery Result

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to carry out lottery games by the Centre. Mizoram is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Other states where lotteries are legalised by respective state governments are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Sikkim, Kerala and West Bengal. Mizoram state lotteries are available with several schemes such as - Rajshree 500 Monthly Lottery, Rajshree 100 Monthly Lottery, Rajshree 30 Lottery, Rajshree 20 Lottery

Arunachal Pradesh State Lottery Result - LabhLaxmi Lottery

LabhLaxmi Lottery is very popular in India other than Arunachal Pradesh State lottery. The state government started it to widen its revenue. Other lottery schemes allowed by Arunachal Pradesh are Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Mumbailaxmi Suraj, Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Labhlaxmi Leo, Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Mumbailaxmi Chand etc.

Maharashtra State Lottery Result

Maharashtra State Lottery came to existence in 1969 and was initiated by the Finance Department of the State. The revenue generated from the lottery sales also aids Maharashtra government improve its infrastructure and economy. It is a daily paper lottery ticket series. The lotteries are either available with authorised retailers/dealers. The results are announced online on the officially by the Maharashtra government.

Sikkim Lottery Result

There are seven weekly contests organised by Sikkim Lottery. Out of these Sikkim's 'Dear Precious Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery which is held on every Thursday. It carries the first prize of Rs 50 lakh, second prize of Rs 9,000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and fifth prize of Rs 120.

Nagaland State Lottery

Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the Nagaland Lottery results will be announced on Thursday, March 18. Once declares, the results will be available on its official website.

Disclaimer: Gambling is illegal in India except for lotteries and horse racing. Gambling is a state subject and every state had different laws on it, however, games of skill are mostly exempt.

ALSO READ: Results of Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery announced: Here's how to check

ALSO READ: Shillong Teer Lottery Result Declared: Check results at meghalayateer.com